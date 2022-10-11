scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Odisha starts prepping for upcoming ‘cyclone season’

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra directed officials concerned to take all precautionary measures at the state-level cyclone preparedness meeting on Monday.

Devotees protect themselves under a flyover as it rains heavily during a Durga idol immersion, in Bhubaneswar (PTI photo)

The Odisha government has asked its officials to prepare for possible cyclones over the next two months despite no such forecast by the weather office.

Odisha faces severe cyclonic storms in October and November, sometimes even till December 15. This two-and-a-half month is considered the “cyclone season” in the state, he said.

“Odisha usually witnesses the wrath of cyclones during the withdrawal of monsoon in October and November. Odisha’s geographical situation and climate change have also caused cyclones during the summers since 2019,” he added.

Regional Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas, who attended the meeting, said the IMD has not forecast any such cyclone for the next 15 days even as there are favorable conditions for a cyclonic storm.

The chief secretary asked all the departments to remain prepared to deal with any situation and make all arrangements as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Apart from keeping equipment ready, Mohapatra asked officials to ensure that all tube wells in rural and urban areas are in functioning condition. He also asked officials to prepare a list of pregnant women, aged persons and disabled persons so that they can be easily identified and rescued in case of emergency. He also stressed on creating awareness among the people living in the coastal districts, and required measures to protect the saline embankments in the cyclone-prone areas.

Mohapatra also directed officials to store medicines, and keep ambulances and doctors in full preparedness.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of different departments, and officers of Fire Services, ODRAF and NDRF.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:46:11 pm
