Odisha: Ponzi firm head arrested for Rs 500 crore fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police Thursday arrested the head of a ponzi firm for allegedly cheating people of at least four states and swindling money to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

The accused, identified as Nikhilananda Pashupalak, was arrested from Berhampur where his company Success Online Service System (SOSS) Private Ltd had its head office, said the EOW officials.

The police had been looking for him after a complaint was registered against the firm and three of its office-bearers, including Pashupalak, in 2016 by one Parsuram Behera. The police are yet to arrest the company’s managing director Raman Kumar Singh and its secretary Rakesh Kumar.

“It was alleged that the firm collected money from investors on the pretext of providing insurance service, share market investments, dividends and real estate investments. The accused promised high returns on the investments and cheated the investors,” an EOW official said.

Further probe revealed that the company was collecting illegal deposits by floating different schemes after promising health care commodities and lucrative returns, said the officials.

The company and its office-bearers went into hiding in 2012, leaving the investors in a lurch. During the investigation, the police found that the company had registered offices in Ghaziabad as well.

“Not only people from Odisha but those from Delhi, Jharkhand and nearby states were also duped by the firm,” the officials added.

Interestingly, Pashupalak used part of the money he swindled to produce and act in a Bhojpuri film in 2015 under his banner ‘Cine Vision’, said the officials.