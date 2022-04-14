Odisha: One killed, 4 injured in clash between groups during Danda Yatra in Nayagarh district

One person was killed while four others were left injured in a violent clash that broke out between two groups during the Danda Yatra in Odisha’s Nayagarh district Wednesday late night. The deceased was identified as Nabin Parida of Durgaprasad village.

According to the police, processions from Durgaprasad and Deulapali villages of Nayagarah intersected at a Shiva temple in the Sindhuria village. The youths participating in the procession entered into a heated argument, which soon turned violent, over making way for each other.

When the police tried to intervene, both sides pelted stones, leaving four police personnel injured. Inspector-in-charge of Nayagarh police station Pragnya Paramita Jena, two sub-inspectors and one constable were injured in the attack. All the injured were shifted to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital.

To prevent untoward incidents, heavy police deployment has been made in Durgaprasad, Deulapali and Sindhuria villages. Nayagarh SP Siddharth Kataria said, “Action against the perpetrators will be taken as per the law. Police have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control.”

The procession, carried out annually during spring-end, was prohibited in view of the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two years. However, with relaxation of the norms, a large number of people took part in the processions.