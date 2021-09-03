Odisha: News portal editor detained for ‘defaming’ sprinter Dutee Chand

The Mahila police in Bhubaneswar Friday detained an editor of a local news portal for allegedly defaming athlete Dutee Chand by publishing “derogatory and defamatory content”.

Dutee had filed a complaint against two city-based journalists and a social activist alleging that they had published objectionable content against her prior to the Tokyo Olympics, which had an adverse impact on her performance.

In her complaint registered at the Mahila Police station, Chand has alleged that the regional news portal interviewed her family members when she was in Tokyo and elicited a lot of private and personal information. She alleged that the editor of the news portal, Sudhansu Rout, used the content to malign her image and even spread misinformation about her conduct towards her parents.

“Based on the complaint received, the editor has been detained for questioning. We are verifying all the charges pressed against the journalists,” DCP, Umashankar Das said.

In her complaint, Dutee has also alleged that Rout demanded money from her to not air the interview with her family. Dutee has now filed a Rs 5-crore defamation lawsuit against the portal.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Dutee said, “Such articles have affected me mentally and emotionally. They caused me immense stress during the games and affected my performance as well. No one bothered to speak to me or ask my version of the story.”