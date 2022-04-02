Eight arrested in Odisha for tying up 15-year-old rape survivor, assaulting her

Eight people, including five women, were arrested in Odisha’s Nayagarh district Friday after a 15-year-old girl was tied to a pole and thrashed allegedly in the wake of a rape complaint she had lodged against a 20-year-old man, the police said.

“The main accused in the case has been arrested along with seven others. Three persons are on the run and will be arrested soon,” a police officer said.

According to the police, the girl’s parents had filed a complaint with them on Wednesday alleging that their neighbour had repeatedly raped the minor over the last three months. He had also allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the matter. Recently, however, the girl confided in her parents about her ordeal, following which they approached the sarpanch, the officers said, adding that when the sarpanch expressed his inability to intervene in the issue, the girl’s father approached the police.

When the father left for the police station, the accused and his family members tied the girl up, thrashed her and also assaulted her mother for lodging the complaint, the officers said.

The police have registered a case against 11 persons, including five women, who have been booked under various IPC sections pertaining to 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and sections 3(2)(v), 3(a), 3(1)(r)(s) of the Pocso Act and the SC/ST Act.

“The girl and her family will be offered all the assistance needed,” the police officer added.