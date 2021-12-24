Odisha announces moral programme for colleges

In a bid to promote good character among students, Odisha’s higher education department has announced a new non-academic programme for colleges and universities – ‘Juba Sanskaar’.

Starting January 2022, Juba Sanskaar (meaning morals in youth) will be mandatory for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses and will carry one credit per semester. No additional assessment or evaluation will be done.

“The Higher Education Council has taken a decision to introduce ethics and values… It will help students develop a sense of right and wrong, and inculcate a positive attitude among them. It will also help them become responsible citizens and contribute positively towards the society,” Minister of Higher Education, Arun Sahoo, said. He said the course has been approved by the Boards of various universities in the state.

According to officials, for the programme, three staff members will be appointed as nodal teachers in each institute. A class of standard duration will be held once every month, they said, which all the students will have to attend compulsorily.

Heads of all universities and colleges have been directed to earmark a classroom or an auditorium as ‘Juba Sanskaar classroom’. The facility will have to be equipped with audio-visual facilities.

Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Saswat Mishra, said teachers will talk through various topics of “moral values” using audio-visual tools such as films. “These topics include staying away from drugs, tobacco, imbibing volunteerism, and developing a sense of respect towards women and senior citizens. These audio-visual aids, and exposure to such films for building good character, will help bring a positive change,” Mishra said.