Odisha minister’s killing: Crime Branch seeking FBI help for accused’s behavioural analysis, says CM Naveen Patnaik

Amid accusations from the Opposition of a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’ behind Odisha health minister Naba Kisore Das’s murder by a police official, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday that “no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a full, fair and open investigation in the case”.

Breaking his silence over the issue over three weeks after the incident while making a statement in the state Assembly, Patnaik said the assistance of the best forensic experts in India and abroad is being taken.

“The state crime branch is seeking the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the USA, as they have the best expertise in behavioural analysis in such cases. We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by FBI,” said the chief minister.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Gopal Das had opened fire at health minister Naba Kisore Das at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district, where the minister had gone to attend an event on January 29.

Patnaik, who immediately ordered a crime branch probe into the matter on January 29, said the investigative agency has been asked to do a thorough and scientific investigation to establish the truth in the case.

The chief minister, also the president of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), lashed out at Opposition BJP and Congress for politicising the issue.

“The manner in which this very sensitive case is being politicised has shocked me as well as the people of Odisha. It is disturbing to see the baseless and malicious allegations that are being made,” he said.

Stating that the investigation is being monitored by a retired judge of the Orissa High Court to ensure transparency, Patnaik said an independent judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of democracy.

“After the high court has appointed a retired HC judge to monitor the investigation of the case, the whole police investigation will be subjected to judicial scrutiny. So, what is the need to do politics in the case and make baseless and malicious allegations? We should all respect and have faith in our independent judiciary,” Patnaik said in his statement.

Expressing concern over the level of ‘disturbing’ political discourse in the case, the chief minister said politics on a sensitive crime is not a good sign for our democracy. He also said that Odisha has a tradition of a very mature and high level of political discourse.

Taking a dig at the state BJP leaders for demoralising the police force based on the crime of a single police officer, Patnaik said: “I pity the opposition, especially the state BJP, that has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes and demoralising our police force which is the pride of Odisha”.

Patnaik said unfortunate tragic incidents involving an individual in uniformed service have happened in the past, whether in Army or central paramilitary forces, but it has never led to the defaming of the entire force. “Our country always stands by our brave forces. Unfortunately, the state BJP has tried to defame the entire police force of Odisha. The state BJP has insulted the youth of Odisha and people will not forgive them for this. The entire police force has been unreasonably termed as criminals based on the act of a single policeman,” he added.

As Opposition parties have been stalling Assembly proceedings over the past two days over the minister’s killing, Patnaik said the only aim of his government will be to bring the perpetrators of such crime to justice and give them the strictest punishment.