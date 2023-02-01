Retired HC judge to monitor Crime Branch probe into killing of Odisha minister Naba Kisore Das

Retired judge of Orissa High Court Justice J P Das will supervise and monitor the Crime Branch probe into the murder of state health minister Naba Kisore Das.

Amid pressure from Opposition parties for an impartial inquiry or a CBI probe into the incident, the Naveen Patnaik government had earlier written to the Orissa High Court to appoint a sitting or a retired judge to oversee the probe and to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, a local court on Wednesday allowed the Crime Branch to take accused assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Das on a four-day remand for further questioning.

On January 29, the ASI, who was posted as in-charge of Gandhi Chowk police outpost and on “traffic clearance duty” during the minister’s visit to Brajrajnagar, had opened fire, aiming at the minister from close range. The minister was first admitted to Jharsuguda district hospital and later airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Sources in the investigating agency said they would try to ascertain the motive behind the killing by taking the accused cop in remand.

Forensic experts in the Crime Branch probe team also examined the vehicle used by the slain minister at Badmul police station in Jharsuguda. A bullet also hit the vehicle.

Day after transferring Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain and Brajrajnagar sub-divisional police officer Gupteswar Bhoi, the Odisha government also suspended the minister’s personal security officer Mitrabhanu Deo on charges of dereliction of duty.