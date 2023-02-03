Odisha minister Naba Das’ killing: DGP says Crime Branch probing all options with open mind

THE CRIME Branch is looking into various circumstances surrounding the killing of Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das “with an open mind”, state DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said on Friday.

Breaking silence six days after the minister was shot dead by an Assistant Sub Inspector, the DGP said it will take some more time to unravel the complete facts even as some facts have surfaced.

“The motive behind the crime is not established yet. It would be inconclusive to say as to which direction the investigation would proceed. Principles of a good investigation is that all options are open. We will not close our minds. Whatever evidence, clue or indication will emerge during investigation, we will take it to a logical conclusion,” DGP Bansal told reporters.

When asked about conspiracy theories as alleged by the opposition parties and the minister’s supporters, Bansal said the objective of the the investigation is only to find out the truth.

“Who is the accused is known to all. If we go by the confession of the accused, we would have filed the chargesheet right away. But mere confession is also not sufficient for conviction. The purpose of the probe is to rule out any angle or any purpose which we may not be seeing right now,” said the DGP.

Jumping to any conclusion is not good and everyone should go by evidence and not by wild allegations, he said.

For scientific investigation into the matter, the top cop said they have sought help of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) while officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have also assured all help in the investigation.

CFSL help has been sought to conduct forensic psychological assessment and Layered Voice Analysis test of the accused – ASI Gopal Das – to study his mental state.

On the bipolar disorder claim by the family members of the accused, Bansal said the important legal question here is whether his condition has contributed to the crime.

“His wife made a statement on the same day after the incident. Usually, a statement given on the same day immediately after the incident means a lot. We need to find out whether he was suffering from bipolar disorder on the morning of the crime. It is a very technical question and I am not competent to answer,” the DGP said.

He said the security detail of the minister on January 29 – the day he was shot – was as per the procedure.

On Crime Branch’s claim about recovering pieces of hand-written notes in which the accused has “noted down in detail his motive”, the DGP said it would be premature to comment on without forensic examination.

The Crime Branch on Friday searched the rented house of the accused at Brajrajnagar to recover evidence.

The political slugfest, meanwhile, continued with senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra on Friday giving up his two personal security officers, citing that he has no faith in Odisha Police. “There were several incidents in the past for which I have lost faith on Odisha Police. I don’t need security,” he said.