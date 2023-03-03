Odisha minister’s murder: Court rejects Crime Branch plea for further mental analysis of accused

The district court in Jharsuguda Friday rejected a revision petition filed by the Odisha Crime Branch for further mental evaluation of Gopal Das, the accused in the murder of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das, at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.

The petition has been rejected on technical grounds and not on merit of its request, said an official of the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch, which is investigating the high-profile killing, had moved the Jharsuguda district court after the local Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court had rejected the similar request.

Gopal Das’s remand lawyer Harishankar Agarwal said the court has rejected the Crime Branch petition in accordance with the provision under Section 167 in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Agarwal said it’s more than 15 days since the accused has been produced before the JMFC court while Das has also been remanded to police custody for 13 days in three phases for interrogation. “Sending the accused to police custody (for taking to NIMHANS) equals a police remand hence it was rejected,” Agarwal said.

While the hearing on the Crime Branch’s revision petition was held on March 1, the order was reserved. Das, who has been dismissed as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police after the murder, had opened fire at the minister from a point-blank range at Brajrajnagar on January 29 while the minister was going to attend some official programme. Hours later, the minister succumbed to his injuries.

In a statement issued by the Crime Branch on February 20, it was stated that the accused had a prolonged history of mental illness.

Advertisement

The probe agency had constituted a special medical board consisting psychiatric experts which had opined that there was a need to have detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health.

Besides the forensic psychological assessment of the accused, the Crime Branch has also conducted the Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) test on the accused with the help of experts from CFSL, New Delhi. The accused was also taken to Gandhinagar in Gujarat for the polygraph and narco analysis test.