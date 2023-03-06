Odisha minister’s murder: Contrary to crime branch claim, medical board finds no abnormality in accused

The medical board constituted by the Odisha government for the psychiatric examination of Gopal Das, the lone accused in the killing of health minister Naba Kisore Das, found the latter “conscious, alert, co-operative and communicative”. A court report also referred to the observations by the board and noted that it did not mention any mental illness.

The medical board was constituted by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Odisha on February 4 and submitted its report the next day while observing that the accused is well-groomed and maintained eye-to-eye contact. The board was headed by Prof Ajay Mishra, Head of the Psychiatry Department at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The Crime Branch had earlier stated that the accused had a prolonged history of mental illness. The statement also noted that the medical board opined that “there is a need to have detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health”.

Excerpts from the psychiatric examination report have been mentioned in the order of the Jharsuguda district court pronounced on March 3. The court had rejected the revision petition by the Odisha Crime Branch for further mental evaluation of the accused at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.

In the observation made by the medical board “nowhere it is found that the accused is suffering from any mental illness,” read the court report.

While the board established rapport with the accused during the examination, the report also mentioned that the mood of the accused during the time of psychiatric evaluation was “appropriate to the situation”.

According to the findings of the board, Das’s speech was relevant, coherent and goal-directed. There was no abnormality in his thought content and perception while the orientation was intact. All the memory tests –immediate, recent and remote – of the accused were found intact. The board also found his judgment skill and abstract thinking “intact” and intelligence “average”.

The accused, who has been dismissed as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, gunned down the minister at Brajrajnagar on January 29 while the latter was going to attend an official programme.

The court order also stated that after psychiatric examination of the accused made by the medical board duly constituted by the government, the prayer made by the investigating officer (IO) for further psychological examination of the accused would be “redundant”.

“The accused cannot be shifted to NIMHANS under police escort. This would amount to handing over of the accused to police custody which is not permissible under law,” the report said.

Though the court order has mentioned that the accused cannot be delivered to police custody for further investigation after expiry of 15 days from the date of first remand, it said “there is no bar for interrogation of the accused while in judicial custody by the investigating officer.”

The court also mentioned that “since the date from which the accused has been in judicial custody and languishing in circle jail, Choudwar, the jail superintendent has not made any prayer regarding that the accused is suffering from mental illness on the basis of the medical report made by the jail doctor for which he needs to be shifted to any referral hospital.”