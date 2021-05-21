Odisha man kills minor, injures brother over land dispute

He is a contractual labourer and has been out of work in the pandemic, police said.

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death while his elder brother was severely injured in an attack by another villager under Turekela police station limits in Balangir district on Thursday.

The accused, Jiten Podha (32), was arrested on Thursday and booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) based on a complaint filed by Dhanpat Gahir, the brother of the deceased.

Podha, a distant cousin of the brothers, had been asking the victim’s father for a piece of land to farm on and was denied the same, police said. He is a contractual labourer and has been out of work in the pandemic, police said.

“As per preliminary investigations… he (Podha) had asked for the land on three separate occasions but was refused… The victim’s father had refused… They had arguments in the past,” investigating officer Kamal Lochan Behera said.