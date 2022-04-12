Odisha: Man kills brother, four others over land dispute

A man allegedly hacked his elder brother and four other members of his family to death over a property dispute in Kusupur village of Cuttack district in Odisha, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Shiba Prasad Sahoo (42), confessed to the crime through a video message and surrendered before the police in Balichandrapur police station of Jajpur district, nearly 70 km from Cuttack.

The deceased were identified as Alekha Chandra Sahoo (46), his wife Rashmi Rekha (41), their daughter Smruti Sandhya (19), two sons Smruti Sahil (18) and Smruti Saurav (16). The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

In his recorded confession, Shiba said, “My elder brother and his family members had been torturing me for a long time. They assaulted me and beat me up following our dispute over a land. I was aggrieved and lost my cool. I wiped out my brother’s family. I will accept any punishment ordered by the court as per the provision in law.”

According to the police, the accused, who lives in Jajpur, had arrived in Kusupur village on Monday night to discuss the land dispute with his brother. However, the discussion turned ugly and the accused killed his brother and his family with a sharp-edged weapon. He then locked the door from outside and left for Jajpur.

Cuttack (rural) SP Jugal Kishore Banoth confirmed that the motive behind the murders was land dispute. “The matter is under investigation. The accused is being questioned for further details,” Banoth said.