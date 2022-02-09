Odisha: Man killed in IED blast; Maoist role suspected

A man died in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in Kiamunda village under Phiringia police station limits of Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pariyaranjan Kanhar, a resident of Kiamunda. The IED blast took place barely 200 metres from a spot where on Monday suspected Maoists had set on fire two JCB vehicles engaged in road construction.

The construction work was being carried out by a private company. Handwritten posters asking the villagers to boycott the upcoming rural polls and demanding the withdrawal of CRPF camps in the area were found from the spot.

“After the vehicles were torched, our bomb disposal squad had checked the area and defused two IEDs. We are sanitising the area again to check for more IEDs,” a senior police official in the district said.

On Saturday, a 43-year-old journalist was killed in an IED blast in the neighbouring Kalahandi district. No arrests have been made in that case yet.