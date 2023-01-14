Makar Mela: 1 dead, several injured in stampede-like situation in Odisha’s Cuttack

At least one person died and several others were injured in a stampede-like situation on the Badamba-Gopinathpur bridge over the Mahanadi river near Singhanath Temple in Odisha’s Cuttack district Saturday.

The deceased is a 45-year-old woman from Pathuripada village in Cuttack’s Banki.

According to sources, over 1.5 lakh devotees thronged the shrine on the occasion of Makar Mela even as the administration had expected a gathering of only 30,000 to 40,000 devotees. Only three platoons of the police force were deployed by the administration to control the crowd.

A huge rush led to the stampede-like situation on the bridge, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December 2021. The injured were immediately rushed to the Badamba health centre while some of the seriously injured were shifted to the SCB medical college in Cuttack.

Patnaik expressed concern over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.