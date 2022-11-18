Odisha liable for delay in settling crop cover claims, says Tomar

With ruling BJD and principal opposition BJP trying to woo the agrarian community ahead of Assembly by-election in Padampur, where farmers have been on protest over the issue of insurance settlement, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday held the Odisha government responsible for the delay in settling insurance claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Tomar stated that according to revamped operational guidelines issued by the Centre from Kharif-2020 for implementation of PMFBY, the responsibility of floating bids for implementation of the scheme, allocating the cluster of districts to the insurance companies and agreement of premium rates lies with the state government.

“The responsibility of conducting the crop-cutting experiment (CCEs) in a transparent manner also vests with the state government,” he wrote.

This came after the Chief Minister’s Office recently stated that many affected farmers have not yet received their crop insurance dues despite the state government regularly following up with the Centre over the issue.

Agriculture is the primary occupation for over 90% people in the constituency, and erratic distribution of rain often hampers kharif crop production, particularly in Padampur sub-division.

In his letter, Tomar said that out of nine disputed districts with total payable claims of Rs 723 crore, claims worth Rs 622 crore has already been settled.

BJD floor leader in Rajya Sabha, Sasmit Patra, said Tomar’s letter is a diversionary tactic. “The letter is flawed, faulty and is based on distorted facts and half-truths,” Patra said. The Centre’s “falsehood” on PMFBY has been “caught by farmers”, he said.