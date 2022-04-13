Odisha: Second inter-faith clash in two days in Keonjhar district, internet services remain suspended

Clashes between members of two communities were reported in the mining town of Joda in Odisha’s Keonjhar district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The police said that the two groups pelted stones at each other on Joda-Baneikala Road on Tuesday night. Later, a road blockade was staged at Saheed Nagar Chhak in the town. Police and fire service vehicles were also vandalised by rioters, prompting officials to extend suspension of internet services in Joda till Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police had called for a peace meeting between the two communities but only a handful of people turned up for it.

“Police force deployment has been increased in the town. As many as 16 police platoons have been deployed. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are in force, and internet services will remain suspended till Thursday. All educational institutions and shops have been shut,” Barbil sub-divisional police officer Himansu Behera said.

Following the clashes, Keonjhar district police conducted a flag march in the affected locality on Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, two groups had allegedly clashed over hoisting a flag on the occasion of Ram Navami at a temple in the Baneikela market area.

Notably, no FIR has been filed with regard to the clashes yet.