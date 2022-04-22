Odisha: Kalahandi police turn cupid and play host for wedding of two ex-Naxals

The Kalahandi District Police Reserve campus, which on a routine day witnesses heavy armed training and parade by police personnel, was on Friday decorated with colourful tents, flowers and food stalls. The rare occasion was the wedding of two former ultras, solemnised by the Kalahandi district police. For Ramdas (29) and Kalamdei (25) who were both associated with the Maoists group active in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the Kalahandi police played cupid.

At the age of 19, Kalamdei, the eldest daughter in a family of seven, was allegedly abducted from her village to join the ultras. A year later in January 2016, unable to align herself with their ideologies, she surrendered herself to the Kalahandi district police. Since then she lived in the police reserve campus and acquired training in tailoring. “I work here in Bhawanipatna (district headquarters of Kalahandi) and send money back home to the family,” Kalamdei said. According to the police, she was never involved in any major crimes and had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh.

With a bounty of Rs 3 lakhs, Ramdas was wanted in cases of criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and exchange of fire. (Express photo) With a bounty of Rs 3 lakhs, Ramdas was wanted in cases of criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and exchange of fire. (Express photo)

On the other hand, Ramdas, a native of Parsegundi village of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, had an association of ten years with the Maoists groups, having spent maximum time in the forests of Odisha, before surrendering to the police in February 2020. With a bounty of Rs 3 lakhs, Ramdas was wanted in cases of criminal intimidation, attempt to murder and exchange of fire. The two however had never crossed paths before 2020. “I had joined the Naxals because initially I identified with their ideologies, but slowly all of it stopped making sense to me. I longed for my family back home. I could hardly sleep….I wanted to lead a normal life,” Ramdas said.

“I live here on the campus itself. I had met Kalamdei here and we had a lot of experiences to share. But I did not know that I would get married to her,” Ramdas added.

As fate would have it, the idea of an alliance between the two was first floated by the Kalahandi police themselves. For Kalamdei’s family, her marriage was increasingly becoming a matter of concern. In her village, most girls were married off at an age of 20 or less. For her, an advancing age according to the villagers and her association with the Naxals had become a hurdle for her parents to find a match for her. “Kalamdei’s parents had approached us around six months ago and shared their concern. It was a random thought and we had suggested Ramdas’ name as we had seen them getting along together and wondered if that alliance could be a possibility,” a senior police official said.

But it was only recently, less than a month ago, when Ramdas’ family visited Kalahandi for his father’s eye operation when both the families met and finalised the alliance.

Kalahandi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Saravana Vivek M, said, “It was recently that they informed us that they are getting married. And since both of them have been with us for so long, we decided to make it a police family function and host and participate in all the ceremonies.”

“We got along well and were comfortable in each other’s company. But it was an arranged alliance for us…..arranged by the police….finalised by our parents,” Kalamdei said.

“I will live here in Bhawanipatna itself and start a family. I will make sure that my children go to school, get educated. I wish they become police officers,” Ramdas said.