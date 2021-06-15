Odisha health workers undertake long treks without connectivity to screen, vaccinate vulnerable tribal groups

It takes a five-hour trek covering nine kilometres through a hill, jungle and stream to reach Khambesi village in Odisha’s Rayagada district. It’s one of the remotest villages inhabited by people of the Dongria Kondh tribe, one of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG), who are now being specially monitored after a rise in Covid-19 cases amongst them.

This Saturday, a five-member team of the health department went from Serkapadi in Niyamgiri to Khambesi to conduct a door-to-door survey and distribute masks and sanitisers.

“There is no connectivity in these villages. Trekking through hills and forests and walking on foot is the only way to reach them. It took us nearly five hours to reach Khambesi. An uphill trek is difficult, especially in the scorching heat. There is another village almost two kilometres uphill from Khambesi – Jharpa. We covered the two villages together,” Prakash Karasika (32), a community resource person (CRP) part of the five-member team, said. He was accompanied by another CRP, an Asha worker and two Anganwadi workers.

Thirteen of the 62 tribal groups with a total population of 2.9 lakh in Odisha have been identified as PVTGs and given special protection because of their dwindling numbers. So far, 153 members of the PVTGs have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 92 have recovered with no deaths.

For the past two weeks, members of these communities are being vaccinated on priority after on-spot registration.

“So far, more than 15,000 members from the 45+ age group have been vaccinated. Vaccination for the 18+ age groups is yet to begin. We intend to vaccinate all the eligible PVTG population,” said P Arthanari, project director of Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihood Improvement Programme (OPELIP), who co-ordinate with district administrations to reach out to these villages with no road connectivity.