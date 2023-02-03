Odisha Health Minister’s death: Crime Branch recovers notes written by accused cop ‘detailing motive’

The Crime Branch, which is investigating the death of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das, has recovered handwritten notes from the toilet of the police station where accused assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gopal Das was posted. According to an official, Das had “noted down in detail his motive behind killing the minister”.

The recovered hand-written pieces will be sent to forensics and handwriting experts for reconstruction and examination, Crime Branch sources said.

During interrogation, the accused cop had given a lead about throwing the paper in the toilet of Airport Police Station, Jharsuguda, where the police had taken him immediately after he opened fire at the minister on Sunday, a Crime Branch official said.

A team of Crime Branch officers started digging into the septic tank of the toilet late Wednesday night to verify the statement. The preserved viscera of the minister had been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar for chemical examination.

Also, the investigative agency has recovered a bullet during inspection of the vehicle and the crime spot by a scientific officer and ballistic experts using a 3D scanner. The accused ASI had fired two rounds from his service rifle at the minister, and two more rounds during the scuffle with other security personnel.

Another team of the Crime Branch is verifying the medical treatment records and financial behaviour of the accused at his hometown Berhampur. It has also questioned Chandrasekhar Tripathy, a psychiatrist in Berhampur, who immediately after the crime, told a section of media that ASI Das was suffering from bipolar disorder for the last 10 years and he had treated him 7-8 eight years ago.

Meanwhile, the probe agency is likely to seek further remand of the accused, who’s stay in custody ends on Saturday.

Advertisement

Though the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained, business rivalry owing to coal transportation in the region could also be a reason behind killing of the minister, who reportedly controlled the entire transportation in the industrial district.

The Opposition parties, who seek an impartial probe into the matter, either by the CBI or through a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT), demanded a probe into the coal transportation angle as well.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra expressed concern over safety of the accused cop and sought security for him from central forces.