Around 44% posts for doctors in govt-run hospitals vacant: Odisha govt in HC

IN AN affidavit filed by the Odisha government in High Court, the state health department has submitted that nearly 44 per cent of the posts for doctors are lying vacant in government-run hospitals.

According to the affidavit filed in the court of division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra, the total sanctioned strength of medical officers, including general doctors and specialists under the Odisha Medical Health Services, is 8,546. This includes 5,838 general duty medical officers and 2,708 specialist medical officers.

The affidavit was filed by Special Secretary (Medical Services) Dr Dinabandhu Panda in response to a PIL filed by social activist and lawyer Chittaranjan Mohanty pertaining to vacancies of doctors in state hospitals.

Against the sanctioned posts of 5,838 general duty medical officers, there is vacancy in 3,523 posts. And against sanctioned posts of 2,708 specialist medical officers, 1,211 posts are vacant.

The highest vacancy of general duty doctors was reported in Ganjam (226), followed by the tribal-dominated districts of Mayurbhanj (165), Sundargarh (129) and Balangir (125). For specialist medical officers, highest vacancies were reported in Mayurbhanj (117), Sundargarh (90), Koraput (78) and Ganjam (69).

The bench has fixed January 8 for the next hearing on the matter.