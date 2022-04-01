Odisha govt extends free rice scheme for six months

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked officials to distribute 5 kg of rice per month free of cost to beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) for the next six months.

In December last year, the Odisha government had extended the distribution of additional 5 kg of rice per head free of cost to beneficiaries of the SFSS for four more months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken after the Central government launched the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in the wake of the pandemic.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

While the Centre provides rice to the beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, the state government has extended it to 8.09 lakh people left out of the central scheme. The Odisha government provides rice at the rate of Re 1 per kg under the SFSS.

Also Read | Govt extends PMGKAY for six more months

As per the directive issued by the CM, each beneficiary of the SFSS will get an additional 5 kg of rice from the allotment month of April 2022 till September 2022, a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office said.

“For this purpose, 24,270 tonnes of rice will be supplied from the state pool with an expenditure of Rs 91.70 crore from the state’s own fund,” it said.

In November last year, Patnaik had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to extend additional allocation of rice under the PMGKAY scheme for at least eight months for free distribution among beneficiaries of the National Food Security programme.