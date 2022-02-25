Odisha govt to bear expenses of bringing back students, workers stranded in Ukraine: CM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday announced that the state government will bear the expenses for bringing back students and workers of Odisha stranded in conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, the CM had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, requesting for the safe evacuation of Odia students and labourers stranded in Ukraine.

“The Chief Minister has also directed that Development Commissioner-cum-Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena will coordinate the overall issue of bringing back citizens from Ukraine. Besides, the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi will coordinate with the Government of India over the issue,” an official statement from the Chief Minister’s office read.

District administrations have been directed to gather information regarding students and workers in Ukraine and effectively coordinate with their family members. The state government has also set up a special-assistance cell functional from the office of the Resident Commissioner of Odisha in New Delhi. IPS officer Ravi Kant has been appointed as the nodal officer for the purpose.

Students from various districts of the state, specifically Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Baleswar, Balangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur and Bargarh, are said to be stranded in Ukraine. Most of the students are pursuing MBBS courses at the National Medical University at Kharkiv and Kyiv Medical University and staying in apartments.