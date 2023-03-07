scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Odisha orders clampdown on ‘vulgar’ performances during jatra, ‘melody events’

The order says such entertainment programmes are pushing the youth to criminal activities.

The Odisha government on Tuesday issued an order to clamp down on “obscene and vulgar dances” and dialogues with “double meaning” that are part of jatra and “melody programmes”, and said they “misinterpret the glorious Odia culture”. (File)
The Odisha government on Tuesday issued an order to clamp down on “obscene and vulgar dances” and dialogues with “double meaning” that are part of jatra and “melody programmes”, and said they “misinterpret the glorious Odia culture”.

The Odia language, literature and culture department asked all district collectors and superintendents of police to immediately take exemplary steps to curb such activities. Jatra and “melody programmes” are popular means of entertainment in Odia culture.

“It has been noticed that there has been an excessive display of obscene and vulgar dances, while double-meaning dialogues are being used during performances. Consequently, people are finding it uncomfortable to watch those performances with family members,” wrote Ranjan Kumar Dash, director of the Odia language, literature and culture department.

Dash, in the letter, also stated that youths were being “diverted” to criminal activities because of such “excessive display” of vulgarity in entertainment programmes.

The district collectors and superintendents of police have been asked to ensure that permits issued for jatra and “melody programmes” should clearly bar display of nudity or vulgarity during the performances. In case of violation, necessary action will be taken against them, the letter further said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 15:40 IST
NBE FET 2022 results declared; steps to check

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
