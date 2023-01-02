Odisha allows fresh registration for vintage vehicles of more than 50 years

Odisha on Monday claimed to the first state to allow owners of classic or vintage vehicles of more than 50 years can apply for special number plates and enjoy exemption from scrappage with an aim to preserve and promote the heritage of vintage vehicles.

The decision has been taken in accordance with CMV Rule, 1989 for the registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which has formalised the registration process of vintage motor vehicles.

The new rules shall provide salient features such as retention of old already registered vehicles with a new vintage registration mark “VA” series, said Dipti Ranjan Patra, joint commissioner, State Transport Authority (STA).

According to the rule, the two-wheelers and four-wheelers (for personal use) that are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration (including imported vehicle) shall be defined as the vintage motor vehicles. Vehicles which have no substantial overhaul including modification in chassis or body shell, and engine will be considered as vintage.

Application for registration/re-registration shall be accompanied by an insurance policy, fee, bill of entry in case of imported vehicles, and old RC in case of an already registered vehicle in India.

The old certificate of registration of a motor vehicle after being registered as Vintage Motor Vehicle, shall be marked as cancelled and the owner may retain such cancelled certificate of registration for historical purposes only.

Under the new law, the issue of a new certificate will cost the owner Rs 20,000 and will be valid for a period of 10 years. Subsequently, the renewal of said registration will cost the owner an additional Rs 5,000 and shall be renewable for a period of five years, said an statement issued by the STA.

The statement said that the vintage motor vehicles shall not be driven on roads for regular or commercial purposes. A vintage motor vehicle is allowed to run on Indian roads only for display, technical research or taking part in a vintage car rally, refuelling and maintenance, exhibitions, vintage rallies, and to and fro to such exhibition or car rally.

Sell of the vintage vehicle by applying for transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle is also allowed under the new rule