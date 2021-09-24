Odisha forest officials and disaster management join hands to save tusker stranded mid-river

A team of 80 forest officials from two divisions of Odisha and members of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) launched a major operation to rescue a sub-adult tusker which got stuck in the overflowing Mahanadi river near Mundali bridge in Cuttack district Friday, officials said.

According to the forest officials, the elephant was a part of a 17-member herd which was trying to cross the Mahanadi river from Chandaka side to Banki late Thursday night. Around 10 elephants were stuck due to the strong currents in the water. According to onlookers, by Friday morning, three elephants could be seen in the river. Two of them struggled and managed to cross the river together while the lone tusker was stuck close to the bridge. The elephant has been stuck at one spot for over six hours and has to cover a distance of 20 metres to reach the riverbank.

“The other elephants have safely crossed the river but just this one tusker is still stuck. The water current was very strong because of which the elephant got tired. Elephants otherwise are very good swimmers. Teams from ODRAF, fire department and the forest department have been pressed into action,” said assistant conservator of forest of Chandaka division Sangram Mohanty.

“Initially we put a net around it to save him from getting swept away. After gaining some strength, the elephant tried to walk on its own and cross the river. We have also been throwing tree branches so that he eats something,” Mohanty added.

After incessant rains and release of water from Hirakud Dam, the Mahanadi river has been flowing at its full capacity. A rescue team, which had entered the river to push the elephant to a safer spot, had a close shave when their inflatable boat capsized and overturned due to heavy flow in the river.