Odisha: Forest officer, son held for graft

The officer and his son were held on the charges of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 9 crore.

Odisha vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested a senior Indian Forest Officer (IFS) and his son on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 9 crore.

Abhay Kant Pathak, a 1987-batch officer, served as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Plan, Programme and Afforestation in the Odisha Forest Department. Pathak and his son Akash were detained by Vigilance on Thursday.

