scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 27, 2020
Top news

Odisha: Forest officer, son held for graft

Abhay Kant Pathak, a 1987-batch officer, served as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Plan, Programme and Afforestation in the Odisha Forest Department. Pathak and his son Akash were detained by Vigilance on Thursday. 

By: Express News Service | Bhubaneswar | November 28, 2020 1:09:12 am
The officer and his son were held on the charges of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 9 crore.

Odisha vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested a senior Indian Forest Officer (IFS) and his son on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 9 crore.

Abhay Kant Pathak, a 1987-batch officer, served as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Plan, Programme and Afforestation in the Odisha Forest Department. Pathak and his son Akash were detained by Vigilance on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhubaneswar News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 27: Latest News

Advertisement