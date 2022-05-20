Odisha: Female elephant, two calves killed as train rams into herd in Keonjhar

Three elephants, including two calves, were killed after being hit by a train near Joda in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Thursday evening, forest officials said. The incident took place near the Banspani railway line area which falls under the Champua forest range.

According to forest officials, a herd of 22 elephants was crossing the railway track when a train carrying iron ore hit them. Following the incident, the elephant herd became aggressive and prevented officials from the forest department from carrying out any rescue operation. While one calf was killed on the spot, another calf and a female elephant succumbed to injuries on Friday morning, they added.

Forest officials said they were on a vigil after receiving the information about the presence of an elephant herd in the area, but the accident happened due to extreme darkness in the area at the time.

Keonjhar divisional forest officer Dhanraj Dhamdheere said, “Our team was alert and we had also informed the railway officials. Trains on the line were asked not to exceed 25kmph speed while on this route. But the accident happened due to extreme darkness at this particular spot.”