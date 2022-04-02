Odisha ex-MLA gets life term in Chhattisgarh for mother-daughter duo’s murders

Former Biju Janata Dal MLA Anup Sai was awarded life imprisonment on Saturday by a Chhattisgarh court in connection with the 2016 murders of a woman he had been in a relationship with and her daughter.

The Raigarh district and sessions court acquitted another accused in the case, Sai’s driver Burdhan Toppo, for want of evidence. Sai and his driver were arrested by the Chhattisgarh police in February 2020 after Kalpana Das and her minor daughter, Babli, were found murdered near the Hamirpur forest in Raigarh district in 2016. The police had interrogated 700 people across six states before arresting Sai.

According to the police, Sai had been in a relationship with Kalpana since 2011 but conspired to eliminate her when she insisted on marriage and demanded a share in his property. Sai was staying with Kalpana and her daughter in a three-storey building in Bhubaneswar as a family.

The police say that promising to marry her, Sai sent both the mother and daughter to Jharsuguda, Odisha, on May 5, 2016 in a bus. He followed them in his car along with his driver. From Jharsuguda, the four left for Raigarh in the same vehicle. On the way, Sai and his driver allegedly killed the woman and her daughter before running the car over their bodies several times to make it appear like an accident.

The police zeroed in on Sai after tracing Kalpana’s mobile phone calls. Though they found evidence against the former MLA in 2017, it took them three years to arrest him.

Sai, who had represented Odisha’s Brajrajnagar constituency, was denied a ticket for the 2019 elections. He was also expelled from the party after his arrest.