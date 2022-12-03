Investment intents of Rs 10.5 lakh crore at Make in Odisha conclave: CM Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha government has claimed to have received investment intents of Rs 10.5 lakh crore at the third edition of the Make in Odisha conclave that ended Saturday. The intents have the potential to generate over 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

“It’s heartening to see the huge response we have got especially in the post-Covid scenario. Let us all work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of growth,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the valedictory ceremony.

Naveen, who had earlier said the eastern state was destined to be a trillion-dollar economy, assured the investors at the conclave that his government would walk “the extra mile” for them. “We will walk the talk. It will be a win-win situation,” he said.

As countries such as Japan, Norway and Germany attended the conclave as country partners, Naveen said the partnership would further strengthen the state’s relationships with them and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce and people-to-people relationships.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attends the plenery session of Make in Odisha Conclave, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attends the plenery session of Make in Odisha Conclave, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Envoys and business delegations from various other countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal also attended the conclave that started on November 30.

Industries secretary Hemant Shamra said that 741 investment proposals had been received from diverse sectors. Of the total investment intents worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore, 145 have been received from the minerals, metals, metal ancillary and downstream sector as the state is traditionally rich in minerals.

The other investment intents are from the sectors of power, renewable and green energy, logistics and infrastructure, fertilisers, petrochemicals and chemicals, manufacturing, tourism, information technology and electronics manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, textiles, apparel and technical textiles, among others. Some of these are from overseas investors, official sources said.

Advertisement

The industries department will follow up with each investor who has evinced interest to invest in the state, Sharma said, to ensure that the intents translate into actual investments.

Though scheduled for 2020, the third edition of the conclave was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.