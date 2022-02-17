Odisha doctor arrested for taking bribe, vigilance sleuths recover cash worth Rs 1.12 crore

A gynaecologist attached with the Charichak Medical Community Health Centre (CHC) in Puri district was arrested by the Odisha vigilance team Thursday on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe and amassing disproportionate assets.

In what is being called as the biggest cash seizure in recent times, the sleuths of the vigilance department recovered Rs 1.12 crore cash from the residence of the accused, Dr Sukant Jena.

Jena was apprehended Wednesday after the vigilance department was tipped-off about Jena accepting a bribe. He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 to carry out a caesarean section operation of a patient.

According to officials, Jena had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a woman to carry out the said procedure. Her family eventually agreed to pay Rs 8,000. The woman had gone into labour Monday but the accused refused to carry out the operation until the amount was paid.

“One of the cousins of the woman paid Rs 5,000 as advance so that the operation is carried out. The doctor continued to insist on the remaining payment and the family approached us,” a senior official of the vigilance department said. Wednesday, Jena was caught red-handed while accepting the remaining amount of Rs 3,000 from the complainant.

In subsequent raids at his duplex in the Kalarahanga area on the outskirts of the capital city, the vigilance department recovered Rs 1.12 crore in cash. They used a cash counting machine. Most of the currency bundles seized were of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination.

“A detailed probe has been launched in the matter and further searches are underway. His assets are being estimated. Meanwhile, we are also investigating if he was privately practicing at any other clinic or owned one himself,” vigilance director Y K Jethwa said.