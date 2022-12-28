Odisha deputes ministers to invite all CMs for hockey World Cup

The Odisha government has deputed half a dozen of its ministers to reach out to the chief ministers of all states to invite them to attend the forthcoming Hockey Men’s World Cup, 2023, which Odisha is organising for the second consecutive time.

State Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal to extend the invitation on behalf of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

By first week of January, all the chief ministers will be invited to attend the grand sporting event, said a senior official in the chief minister’s office here.

The official said: “It’s a rare occasion when one state is organising two consecutive world cups. Odisha’s contribution to revive Indian hockey is also enormous. The idea to invite all the chief ministers is to showcase to the entire country what a state can do. It will inspire others.”

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera had earlier reached out to Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan to invite them to attend the event. Patnaik had on December 22 chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the preparedness for the World Cup.

“We don’t just want to make it an event of Odisha. Hence, we have decided to involve leaders cutting across party lines,” the official said.

Massive preparations are being made for the World Cup, which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29. Projects worth Rs 1,000 crore were taken up in both the cities, including sports infrastructure, strengthening roads and pavements, improving drains and traffic systems and other city beautification projects.

The Patnaik-led BJD government, which is also the sponsor of the Indian hockey teams till 2033, has also left no stone unturned to promote the event. Large hoardings featuring photos of the CM and Olly, the mascot of the event, adorns major locations in various cities.

After a nationwide tour through states such as West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, the trophy is being toured across the state to promote the event.

The state government has sanctioned special budgets to districts to conduct promotional activities at district headquarters, key market places, prominent locations situated along the route of trophy tour in various districts. Instructions have also been issued to organise activities like mini marathon, inter-school/college sports competitions and cultural events during the trophy tour programme.

To commemorate beginning of the World Cup, an action-packed opening show has also been planned at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on January 11. The celebration is aimed to create an incredible display of showmanship, festivity, technology and culture, said a sports department official.

The star-studded show will feature live performances by leading Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani along with BLACKSWAN, the famous K-Pop band featuring Odisha’s Shreya Lenka.

Among others, Pritam, the writer and composer of the World Cup song, and other playback singers will enthrall the audience during the show, which is expected to witness an attendance of over 40,000 people.