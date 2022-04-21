Odisha Dalit man made to rub nose in own spit for refusing temple donation

A 32-year-old Dalit man from Odisha’s Tikhiri village was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his spit in front of a sarpanch and locals after he refused to donate Rs 500 for the renovation of a temple, police said.

The incident allegedly took place on April 17 in Kendrapara district and a police complaint in connection with it was filed by Rekha, wife of the man, on Wednesday.

According to the complaint filed by Rekha, on April 16 evening sarpanch Chameli Ojha visited their house seeking a donation for the temple renovation and the installation of a new idol at the temple. Her husband, however, refused to give money saying he had made a donation earlier. Rekha further alleged that the sarpanch then abused the couple.

On April 17, a meeting was convened and the villagers were allegedly asked to boycott Mallick’s family for refusing to pay the donation. They ordered the Dalit man to rub his nose in his own spit as a punishment, Rekha said in her complaint.

The sarpanch dismissed the allegations. “The police can investigate the case, but all the allegations made are untrue. No such incident happened,” Ojha said.

The police have booked Ojha and three others under Indian Penal Code Sections 143 (being member of an unlawful assembly), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (whoever intentionally insults) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

PK Kanungo, inspector in charge of the Marsaghai police station, said the matter was under investigation. “All allegations are being investigated,” he said.