Odisha Crime Branch examining rivalry, conspiracy angle in minister’s killing, says MoS home

Amid the Opposition’s ‘planned murder’ barb over the killing of state health minister Naba Kishore Das, Odisha minister of state (home) Tusharkanti Behera said the Crime Branch was probing the conspiracy angle.

In a written reply to the Assembly Monday, Behera said: “Investigation of the case is continuing. CID-CB is probing and examining all possible angles including any kind of rivalry or conspiracy in this case. The investigation is being done in a professional and transparent manner.”

The minister was replying to a query from Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra.

The statement assumes significance as the Opposition BJP and Congress have been alleging that the Crime Branch investigation into the killing is confined only to dismissed police ASI Gopal Das, the lone accused in the case.

On January 29, Das had opened fire at the minister from a point-blank range at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar, while the latter was going to attend an official programme.

As the BJP questioned the appointment of retired high court judge Justice JP Das to monitor the probe, the minister said Justice JP Das’s appointment is in line with the appointment of Justice (retd) Rakesh Kumar Jain by the Supreme Court in the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh. “It (Justice Jain’s appointment) may be treated as a precedence,” said the minister.

Giving an update on the progress of the probe, Behera said for a thorough and scientific investigation, the CID-CB has taken the assistance of various professionals like doctors, paramedics, and forensic, handwriting and ballistic experts to collect and preserve the evidence from the crime scene and other places.

“During the investigation, witnesses were examined including the eyewitnesses, family members of the deceased and family, relatives, friends, neighbours and co-workers of the accused,” said the minister in the reply.

On the mental condition of the accused, Behera said during the investigation it was reported that the accused was suffering from some mental illness and hence the documents pertaining to the same were collected and verified. Later a psychiatric evaluation of the accused was carried out by a team of doctors, he added.

Considering the nature of the crime, the state government has requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to seek the help of the FBI, USA in this case. “The Behavioural Analysis unit of FBI is a highly specialised unit with experience and wherewithal to handle cases with behavioural issues,” said Behera.

In a separate reply to BJP MLA Kusum Tete, the MoS (home) said the accused Gopal Das joined the Odisha Police as a constable in July 1992. He was promoted to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank in 2009 and transferred to Jharsuguda district where he served in different outposts during the past 13 years.

During his service in the Odisha Police, Das got 18 citations and nine rewards for exemplary performance.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Taraprasad Bahinipati and Santosh Singh Saluja also raised the issue in the Assembly and questioned the slow pace of the probe into the matter.