scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

BJP, Congress MLAs accuse Odisha govt of ‘hiding’ Covid-19 death figure

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said 20,000 people died due to Covid-19 so far.

Door-to-door screening for Covid-19 by health officials in Odisha. (Express Photo/File)

Opposition BJP and Congress MLAs on Thursday accused the BJD government in Odisha of ‘hiding’ the actual COVID death figure. The opposition members made the allegation after a written reply by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick to a question of BJP MLA Naba Charan Majhi in the assembly.

The minister, in her statement, mentioned that 20,000 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and so far in 2022.

BJP’s chief whip Mohan Majhi said the state government’s health department dashboard showed that a total of 9,204 people in Odisha have lost their lives due to the pandemic till December 1 this year, while 53 people died due to reasons other than COVID.

“This two data show how the government is hiding facts. There were gross irregularities in the COVID-19 management for which so many people died,” Majhi said, adding that the actual death toll could be more than the figure stated by the minister.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...Premium
Baijayant Jay Panda: ‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP altern...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
How the e-rupee will workPremium
How the e-rupee will work

Congress member SS Saluja said there is no doubt now that the government has been “hiding” the COVID-19 death figure.

The minister, however, claimed that the government does not hide facts.

“If the opposition parties have any evidence, they must place it before the people,” she said.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:44:37 am
Next Story

UT constructing roundabout at one of city’s most accident-prone light points

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close