Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches smart health cards, to help over 3.5 crore people

In a boost to the state’s efforts to provide healthcare facilities to all, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana which is expected to benefit around 3.5 crore people.

Making this announcement during the celebrations on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister said, “The initiative will transform the health service delivery system and create history in the health sector of the country.”

“It is disheartening to hear the news of people selling land and jewellery or being forced to stop sending their children to schools to cover medical expenses. As such, I decided that this type of distress must go. People should get hassle-free quality treatment at the best available healthcare facilities. So, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has been redesigned to provide smart health cards to people that will work as debit cards till a certain amount,” he added.

India Independence Day live updates

Through this smart card, all beneficiaries can avail treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women, however, can avail benefits up to Rs 10 lakh every year. At present 71.69 lakh families are covered under the health assurance scheme. An additional 20.8 lakh families were added under the scheme on Sunday.

All the families who are covered under the National Food Security Act the State Food Security Act will be given with the health cards. Until the health cards are distributed, the beneficiaries can use ration cards to avail the benefits.

Around 200 hospitals are empanelled for the scheme, with nearly 17 hospitals outside Odisha for residents of the state staying outside. Each beneficiary household will have two chip cards with the names of the beneficiary and a 12-digit-unique number. The card will remain valid for a year with the maximum benefit limit. It will be auto-renewed after a year.

Patnaik, while lauding the efforts of healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19, said, “We are in a much better position as compared to other states. We have supplied oxygen to 17 states for nearly two months during the second wave and helped save many lives.”