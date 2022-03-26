Odisha civic poll results: counting begins amid tight security

Two days after the vital Odisha municipal elections were held, the counting of votes commenced on Saturday morning amid tight security across the state. Elections to 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in the state were held on Thursday, in which 65 per cent of voters turned out to exercise their franchise. As many as 6,411 candidates contested the elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha.

This election marks the first time the people of Odisha will directly elect their mayors and chairpersons, following amendments in the laws. The polls to the 109 ULBs have already been delayed by three years.

Elaborate arrangements made across state, says SEC

Elaborate arrangements have been made across the state for the counting of votes. Counting will take place in 58 NAC, 47 municipal councils, and three municipal corporations.

As many as two tables have been set up in the counting centres in each NAC, five tables in each municipal council, and 12 tables in each municipal corporation. Votes for the posts of mayor and chairperson will be counted on the same table as those for councillor and corporator.

CCTV cameras have been installed in each counting centre.

Man ‘beaten up’ outside strongroom on suspicion of EVM tampering

A man was allegedly beaten up outside a strongroom in Bhubaneswar on Friday after supporters of different political parties guarding the place suspected that he was trying to go inside to tamper with EVMs used in the civic polls, police told PTI.

The youth had an identity card and allegedly tried to enter the strong room. Suspecting that he was there to tamper with the EVMs, the workers of different political parties caught hold of him and started grilling him.

(With PTI inputs)