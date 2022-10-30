Odisha bypoll: BJP alleges govt employees working for ruling party

A BJP delegation led by its general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar, in a petition to Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), has alleged that the BJD used government officials to campaign for the ruling party candidate in the Dhamnagar Assembly bypoll.

The BJD, in its petition to the CEO, claimed that BJP leaders were threatening its workers as they feared defeat in the elections. The party urged the CEO to step up surveillance and ensure free and fair elections in the assembly constituency.

The saffron party claimed it has submitted videos and photos of government officers campaigning for the BJD at two places in the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency, including a woman government official.

“A number of officers are campaigning for the BJD candidate even though they are drawing salaries from the government exchequer,” Samantasinghar alleged.

She also said two government officials were identified putting BJD shawls on their shoulders while campaigning. “We demand stern action against the errant officials.” With barely a day left for campaigning for the November 3 bypoll in Odisha’s Dhamnagar Assembly segment, both the ruling BJD and BJP have intensified their attempts to woo voters.

The Dhamnagar assembly constituency has been witnessing high- voltage campaigning by leaders of the BJD, Congress, BJP and Independent candidates.

A number of Odisha ministers and MLAs were engaged in campaigning for BJD candidate Abanti Das, while the party’s rebel leader and Independent candidate Rajendra Das was sighted canvassing from door to door.

Two union ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisheswar Tudu, campaigned for BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak and other senior Congress leaders could also be seen campaigning for party candidate Baba Harekrushna Sethi.

“The people will bless Congress which had set up over a dozen of hospitals in Dhamnagar during its rule before the BJD government,” said Pattnayak.