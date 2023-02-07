In Odisha, BJP questions basis of appointment of retired HC judge to monitor minister’s killing

The politics over the killing of Odisha health and family welfare minister Naba Kisore Das by a policeman has refused to die down as the BJP on Tuesday questioned the basis of the appointment of a retired judge to monitor the probe.

BJP’s state unit spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said Justice J P Das has not been judicially appointed to supervise a statutorily-conducted police investigation.

“The ruling party has been claiming that the ongoing probe into the killing of the minister by the Crime Branch is a court-monitored investigation, which is completely false. So far, there was no judicial order by the Orissa High Court stating that a retired judge (Justice J P Das) would supervise the investigation,” Acharya said at a news conference here.

The minister had succumbed to his injuries on January 29 evening, hours after he was shot by assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Gopal Das at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event.

The BJP leader, also a senior advocate in the Orissa High Court, urged the Odisha government to produce the request letter sent by the state government for the appointment of a judge/retired judge to monitor the probe and the Orissa HC order on the appointment of Justice JP Das.

“Which order/writ petition or judicial proceedings has allowed appointment of a retired judge to supervise the probe? Let the BJD leaders make the proceedings public,” said Acharya.

Stating that appointment of Justice J P Das is neither a judicial proceeding nor a consultation under the Commission of Inquiry Act, the BJP spokesperson said the Odisha government should uphold the dignity of the high court and should not use its name as people have faith in the high court.

Advertisement

Acharya said if any outsiders intervene in the probe matters, the entire investigation process will be vitiated and by doing so, the state government is trying to free the accused.

The BJP leader said the chief minister seems to not have faith in his own Crime Branch because of which he is claiming that his government has requested the high court to appoint a judge/retired judge to monitor the probe. He also reiterated his party’s demand for an impartial inquiry, possibly by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the killing.

“When the chief minister failed to protect his own cabinet colleague, how can the people of the state repose their faith?” asked Acharya adding a conspiracy at the top level, which can only be unravelled by the CBI. “Doesn’t the CM want to know about the conspiracy and who are the conspirators?” said the BJP spokesperson.

Advertisement

Senior BJD leader and government chief whip in the Odisha Assembly Prasanta Muduli said the investigation is heading in the right direction and no one should question the probe when it is being monitored by a retired judge.

“The Crime Branch is investigating the matter impartially while the judiciary is also keeping an eye. There should not be any doubt about it. The Opposition has a habit of making comments on every issue,” said Muduli.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch recreated the crime scene by taking the accused police officer to the spot in the presence of forensic experts.