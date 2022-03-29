Odisha: BJP, Congress slam bureaucrats for meeting CM after BJD’s poll victory

A day after senior bureaucrats met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to congratulate him on Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) victory in the recently-held rural and urban polls, the Opposition parties, BJP and Congress, Monday trained their guns at the bureaucrats for allegedly “violating the service code of conduct”.

“IAS officers led by chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and IPS officers led by DGP Sunil Bansal had separately met Patnaik to congratulate him on BJD’s performance in the rural and urban polls,” an official of the Chief Minister’s Office had said.

BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan accused the bureaucrats of the state of “bringing disgrace to their service and lowering the dignity of the executive branch of the government”. He added, “The officers’ conduct ridicules democracy. We strongly condemn this behaviour.”

He also said that such meetings expose the nexus between the ruling BJD and the bureaucrats. “The bureaucratic machinery was misused to win the elections. It has created a shameful chapter in Odisha’s bureaucratic history,” Harichandan said.

The Congress too alleged that the meeting was “a violation of the service code of conduct”. Senior Congress leader Satya Nayak said, “It seems the real cadre of the BJD is the state bureaucracy which has ceased to exist independently.”

Responding to the allegations, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “These are extremely cheap tactics after failing to gain the confidence of the people of Odisha in the recently-concluded Zilla Parishad and urban local body elections. Odisha BJP is perhaps unaware that after the recently-conducted elections in BJP-ruled states as well, senior bureaucrats went and met the chief ministers and congratulated them on their victory. There is nothing wrong with that. It happens across India and is a tradition.” He further said that the gesture shows respect to the people’s mandate.