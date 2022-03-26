Odisha: BJD sweeps urban polls, wins 76 of 108 ULBs

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has swept the urban local body (ULB) polls, counting for which was held Saturday. The ruling party won all three corporations and 73 ULBs.

The BJP came a distant second by winning 16 ULBs, and the Congress won seven. Nine ULBs were won by smaller parties and Independents. While the polls were held in 109 ULBs, counting for the Dhamnagar NAC (Notified Area Council) has been postponed as re-polling has been ordered in some booths.

Reacting to the results, BJD leaders said that the victory was widely anticipated. Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said, “The outcome is a reflection of the people’s trust in the leadership and the party.”

In the mayoral elections, contest for which was held directly for the first time in the state, the BJD bagged all three seats. In Bhubaneswar, BJD’s Sulochana Das won the mayoral post defeating BJP’s Suniti Mund by 61,000 votes. She will be the first female mayor of the state capital.

In Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalei won the mayoral election by a margin of 20,236 votes. In Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), BJD’s Subash Singh defeated Congress’s Giribala Behera by over 45,000 votes.

In the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJD won 48 of 67 corporator posts, followed by the BJP with 10 and nine Independents. The Congress failed to open its account in Bhubaneswar.

In BeMC, the BJD won 30 of 42 corporator posts, the BJP got seven and the Congress won one. Similarly, the BJD won 38 of 59 corporator posts in Cuttack, the saffron party won seven and the Congress won eight.

Of the 1,716 councillor posts, the BJD won 1,175, BJP 288, and the Congress won 134. The BSP and the CPI got one seat each, while 117 Independents also registered a victory.

The ULB polls had been due for more than a couple of years and the civic bodies were under bureaucratic administration. In 2018, the elections were delayed as the Odisha Municipal (Delimitation of Wards, Reservation of Seats and Conduct of Elections) Amendment Rules, 2016, was set aside by the Orissa High Court as reservation of seats for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes (OBCs) in the non-scheduled areas had reached 66 per cent against the 50 per cent limit.

The state government had moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision, but the apex court upheld the HC order in 2019. The election process was further delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government finally abided by the high court’s order and the delimitation process for the polls was initiated in January this year.