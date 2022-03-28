At Odisha beach divided by sea erosion, Olive Ridley turtles spot new island for nesting

Despite concerns over erosion in coastal areas due to high tide, this year marked a record mass nesting of endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district. On Sunday night, a record 1,14,305 Olive Ridley turtles arrived at the Rushikulya river mouth for their annual mass nesting after having found a new nesting zone.

Last year, the 56-km-long beach had not witnessed such mass nesting, although thousands of Olive Ridley turtles had been spotted in the sea. Until mid-April last year, a little over 4,000 turtles had laid eggs on the entire coast till April 21.

The breeding colony or rookery here is the second largest nesting ground in India after Gahirmatha beach in the state’s Kendrapara district. Wildlife enthusiasts have time and again raised concerns over the sea erosion and shifting course of the river triggered by changing climatic conditions, stating that it may create problems for the turtles as climbing up the beach for nesting will be tough for them.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The erosion and course shifting has, however, been going on since 2017, as a result of which the Rushikulya river has now pierced through the beach, dividing it into two halves. While one half continues to be the main beach, the other has turned into an island spread across five kilometres in front of Gokharkuda and Podampeta points. For the turtles, fortunately, the island is now a fresh nesting destination.

“The island emerged last year, but there was no nesting there. This year, we prepared the beach by cleaning and fencing, clearing all the debris. We also prepared the island because we were not sure where they will nest this time,” said Behrampur divisional forest officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak. Forest officials take a 10-minute boat ride to reach the island, which otherwise remains inaccessible.

The annual nesting was also delayed by a fortnight, which too had caused concerns. The turtles generally arrive from the third week of February to the first week of March for nesting under prevailing heat waves. “They nest only under heatwave conditions. The ideal time is the first week of March, but the heatwave was delayed here this time and so the turtles arrived late. We are expecting the nesting to continue for another three days or so,” said Ashok Behera, assistant conservator of forests.

Over 150 people, including forest personnel, wildlife activists and villagers, have been engaged for round-the-clock protection of the turtles and their eggs. This will continue for the next 50 days until the eggs hatch.

After climbing the sandy beach, a female turtle digs a pit in the sand with her front flippers and lays eggs. The pit is covered by the mother turtle before they return to the sea. A turtle lays around 100 to 150 eggs and covers each hole before sunrise as they return to the sea. The mother turtle does not wait to see the hatchlings emerge about 45 to 50 days after nesting.