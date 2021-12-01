Odisha announces social security scheme for newspaper hawkers

In case of a permanent disability due to accident, a newspaper hawker will get an assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh.

THE ODISHA government on Tuesday announced a social security scheme for newspaper hawkers across the state. All the newspaper hawkers in the state will be identified and their records maintained on a digital database by the Information and Public Relations department which will provide them with identity cards.

“Newspaper hawkers registered with Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board (OUWSSB) will be provided with social security. Under the scheme, in the event of a hawker’s death due to an accident, an assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to their next of kin and in the case of a natural death, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided,” a statement released by the Chief Minister’s office said.

In case of a permanent disability due to accident, a newspaper hawker will get an assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh; in case of partial disability (loss of both limbs), the person will get an assistance of Rs 80,000 and in the case of partial disability (loss of one limb), the person will get an assistance of Rs 40,000.

The state government will also provide a special assistance of Rs 3,000 each to all registered newspaper hawkers in two phases through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“The pandemic affected newspaper circulation, and indirectly affected the hawkers as well. They perform a crucial function and it was felt they must be covered under a social security scheme as well,” a senior official from the CMO said.