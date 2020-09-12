Odisha announces package for flood-hit farmers

People with their belongings move across the flood-affected area after the water level rises in Bhargavi river following heavy rainfall, at Balakati in Khordha, Friday, Aug 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Odisha government Friday announced a Rs 300-crore package for farmers affected by the recent floods in the state.

Over 14 lakh people across 20 districts of the state had been affected by the deluge in August, which also resulted in the death of 17 people.

The measures announced in the package include agricultural input subsidy for small and marginal farmers who have suffered crop loss of 33% or above, short-term kharif loans, assistance for replacement of animals, subsidy for the restoration of damaged fish seed farms, and assistance for handicraft artisans and weavers.

The minimum subsidy announced for farmers is Rs 2,000 for perennial crops and Rs 1,000 for other crops, depending on the extent of the damage. For the rabi season, the government has announced 20,000 pulse seed minikits to the affected farmers. Pump sets and power sprayers will also be provided with a 50% subsidy, a release by the government stated. A training programme on seed treatment will be organised.

One lakh farmers will be provided with vegetable seed kits comprising palak, beans, cowpea, tomato, chilli and radish, among others, to meet their immediate needs through kitchen gardens. Also, 75,000 farmers will be provided with seeds of fast-growing fruit species.

For weavers and artisans, assistance of Rs 4,100 each has been announced for replacement of damaged tools or equipment and towards loss of raw materials, goods in process or finished goods.

