Odisha announces cash assistance, other benefits for kendu leaf pluckers

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a number of measures for the benefit of kendu leaf pluckers in the state, including cash assistance and stipends for their children.

The announcement comes a day after the Opposition BJP took on the BJD government in the state over the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers, who have a significant presence in Padampur and nearby areas. A bypoll will be held in the Padampur Assembly constituency on December 5.

Kendu leaves are used to wrap bidis.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced cash assistance of Rs 1,000 to each leaf plucker and Rs 1,500 to seasonal staff in the first phase, coverage of all kendu leaf workers under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana — the state’s own health assurance scheme, and stipends for the children of kendu leaf pluckers and other employees, among other measures.

Patnaik also said the 18 per cent GST imposed by the central government on kendu leaves is too high. He sought complete waiver of GST on kendu leaves, which is one of the key non-wood forest products of the state.

In Odisha — the third-largest producer of kendu leaves after Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — the state government procures the leaves from pluckers through agencies and then sells the leaves to traders. The kendu leaf industry generates a trade surplus of Rs 100 crore annually in Odisha.

The Chief Minister has met kendu leaf pluckers thrice in the past week to discuss their issues.

“My government has always been working for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers. Odisha is the first state in the country to give bonus to kendu leaf pluckers. This policy has become a model for other states,” Patnaik said.

Pradip Purohit, the BJP’s candidate for the Padampur bypoll, countered the government’s move, saying the Chief Minister had announced several benefits for kendu leaf pluckers in 2013 also, but they are yet to be implemented.

Purohit said the announcement showed that the state government is scared of the ruling party losing the Padampur election.