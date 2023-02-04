Odisha: After HC order, cops book BJD MLA accused of skipping his own wedding

THE JAGATSINGHPUR police on Friday registered a case against BJD’s Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das based on a complaint lodged by a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.

The case was registered following a direction from the Orissa High Court. The 29-year-old woman, who had initially lodged a complaint against the MLA on May 13 last year, had moved the court alleging police inaction on her complaint.

Hearing the petition on January 27, a single bench of Justice S K Panigrahi issued a directive to the Jagatsinghpur inspector-in-charge to register the case against the MLA, who got elected to the Assembly in November 2020 following the death of his father.

After the court order, the woman once again approached the Jagatsinghpur police on Friday following which the case was registered.

A senior police officer in Jagatsinghpur said the case has been registered against the MLA under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without women’s consent), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The case has been registered while the case has been assigned to an inspector,” said Jagatsinghpur sub-divisional police officer Ramesh Singh.

The woman had earlier alleged that the BJD legislator did not turn up for marriage at a court in Jagatsinghpur on June 17 last year despite the fact that they had both applied for marriage registration at the office of the sub-registrar in Jagatsinghpur on May 17. When contacted, the MLA said he would not comment anything on the case right now.