scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Odisha: After HC order, cops book BJD MLA accused of skipping his own wedding

The case was registered following a direction from the Orissa High Court. The 29-year-old woman, who had initially lodged a complaint against the MLA on May 13 last year, had moved the court alleging police inaction on her complaint.

After the court order, the woman once again approached the Jagatsinghpur police on Friday following which the case was registered.

THE JAGATSINGHPUR police on Friday registered a case against BJD’s Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das based on a complaint lodged by a woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.

The case was registered following a direction from the Orissa High Court. The 29-year-old woman, who had initially lodged a complaint against the MLA on May 13 last year, had moved the court alleging police inaction on her complaint.

Hearing the petition on January 27, a single bench of Justice S K Panigrahi issued a directive to the Jagatsinghpur inspector-in-charge to register the case against the MLA, who got elected to the Assembly in November 2020 following the death of his father.

After the court order, the woman once again approached the Jagatsinghpur police on Friday following which the case was registered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

A senior police officer in Jagatsinghpur said the case has been registered against the MLA under Section 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without women’s consent), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The case has been registered while the case has been assigned to an inspector,” said Jagatsinghpur sub-divisional police officer Ramesh Singh.

The woman had earlier alleged that the BJD legislator did not turn up for marriage at a court in Jagatsinghpur on June 17 last year despite the fact that they had both applied for marriage registration at the office of the sub-registrar in Jagatsinghpur on May 17. When contacted, the MLA said he would not comment anything on the case right now.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 03:41 IST
Next Story

St Xavier’s University to confer D.Litt on Mamata on February 6

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close