Odisha : 65% voter turnout in ULB polls

By: Express News Service | Bhubaneswar |
March 25, 2022 4:08:27 am
Around 65 per cent overall voter turnout was reported from the urban areas of Odisha in the elections to the 106 Urban Local Bodies (ULB), held on Thursday.
A maximum of 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Cuttack Municipal Corporation area, followed by Bhubaneswar (50% ) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (47%) for the mayoral election in the three corporation areas, State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said.
The elections were held to elect 1,899 councillors, 106 chairpersons, and mayors for 109 urban local bodies.
