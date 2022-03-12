Odisha: 22 injured as BJD MLA rams car into crowd, leader assaulted later

BJD MLA from Chilika, Prashant Jagdev, was assaulted after he allegedly rammed his car into a crowd in Odisha’s Khurda district Saturday afternoon. At least 22 people, including seven police personnel, were injured in the incident, police officials said.

As per preliminary information, a huge crowd, including BJP supporters, had gathered outside the Banapur Block Development Office (BDO) for the block chairperson election when the incident occurred.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Jagdev, who was also severely injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment.

No casualties were reported in the incident and an investigation is underway, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Padhi said.

Jagdev was suspended from the ruling Biju Janata Dal in October last year for allegedly assaulting a local BJP leader. Jagdev was also removed from the post of chairperson of Khurda district planning committee.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harishchandra has demanded immediate arrest of the MLA.

Reacting to the incident, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik, in a tweet said, “BJD MLA from Chilika Prashant Jagdev’s Lakhimpur Kheri moment! This is how BJD treats the common man of Odisha. I am at a loss of words to condemn such a deplorable, inhuman act.”