Odisha: 18 districts asked to ramp up safety measures as storm brews in Andaman Sea

In view of a cyclonic circulation that has formed over the South Andaman Sea, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has written to the collectors of 18 districts to undertake all measures so as to safeguard people and their properties in case it develops into a cyclonic storm.

On Wednesday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning and squally surface winds in Odisha.

“The current cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood is likely to become a low-pressure area over the same region around May 6. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours,” the latest bulletin issued by the IMD read.

In a letter to the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara,Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal districts, the SRC asked them to keep district emergency, operation centre and control rooms operational round the clock with adequate manpower. “Please see that all communication equipment like phone, fax, etc are in working condition. You may check the satellite phones provided and make test calls. Besides the satellite phone, digital mobile radio communication systems have been established in six coastal districts under the EWDS project. Please make use of those communication systems also,” the letter read.

The respective district collectors have also been asked to identify vulnerable people and shift them to safe shelters on a priority basis. Evacuation plan is also expected to be readied for people living in kutcha houses, near the coast or in low lying areas. They have also been asked to ready all cyclone and flood shelters by ensuring that there is enough water supply, functional toilets, generators, inflatable tower lights, mechanical cutters and other equipment. Designated shelter homes will be geotagged and monitored by a team of three local officials each.