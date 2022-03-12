No threat to Puri temple; NMA, ASI approval received: Odisha govt

The Odisha Government on Friday said the Puri Heritage corridor project was doing well with the support of National Monuments Authority (NMA), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Supreme Court.

The government refuted concerns raised over the structural safety of the temple with the excavation work underway close to the site.

In a statement, government media adviser Manas Mangraj said: “The Supreme Court supported the work of the Odisha Government and also directed the ASI to cooperate and permit these developmental activities.”

He said the Supreme Court order dated November 4, 2019, read: “We place on record our appreciation that all stakeholders are happy with the development taking place at the instance of the government and they are cooperating with each other in restoration of the glory of Jagannath Temple. We direct ASI also to cooperate and permit the activities of improvement.”

The project had received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the NMA on September 4 last year to execute works in the prohibited area.

In a letter to the state government, the ASI on March 5 had instructed the authorities concerned to submit revised proposals for the development around Ekamra Kshetra, Bhubaneswar, and Heritage Parikrama Corridors around the Jagannath temple.

As per their discussions around the heritage corridor, the letter stated: “The concept plan of the state government aims at providing amenities and beautifying the entire environs of the temple. The proposed amenities are required for the devotees, it was agreed that this may be allowed.”

The ASI has also decided to work in coordination with the state government on the design so that there is no visual impact on the main temple. “One point of discussion was the proposed reception centre at a distance of 75 metre from the temple (part falls under the prohibited area). The building is proposed to be used to hold devotees before they proceed to the main complex. Given that this would be essential, it was decided that the government would consider options to slightly move the building beyond 100 metre,” the letter stated, adding that moving the building beyond 100 metre would be good in the interest of security of the temple.